This travel trailer is lightweight and comes with WIFI

Getting the itch to hit the road? How about planning a camping trip with WIFI and full utilities? It's all possible with the 2019 Rockwood Geo Pro 16BH, of which Brett Parris of Parris RV gave us a grand tour!

Forest River Rockwood Geo Pro travel trailer 16BH highlights:

• U-Shaped Dinette

• Rear Set of Bunk Beds

• Single Slide Out

• Gas Grill

• Exterior Mini Refrigerator

For the camping enthusiast that enjoys inside comforts but doesn't stay inside much, take a look at this Rockwood Geo Pro 16BH by Forest River today! You have the choice of sleeping on one of the two bunk beds, or on the u-shaped dinette when it's folded down for the night. You can cook inside on the recessed cooktop with flush mount cover and in the microwave located in the single slide out that provides more floor space to prepare meals. The full bath allows you to wash up after a fun day outdoors without having to use the campsite facilities. You will find storage inside as well as outside, plus there is a gas grill and exterior mini refrigerator, and more!

The Forest River Rockwood Geo Pro travel trailer is built to be towed by most "crossover" vehicles and smaller SUVs. Each model includes a WIFI Ranger WIFI Booster to boost your WIFI and give you a secure connection wherever you land. You will also enjoy kitchen amenities, bathroom facilities, a water heater with interior gas and electric switches, a Water-Pur filtration system, and a manual awning to name a few features. Come choose your favorite Rockwood Geo Pro, and start exploring the world!

