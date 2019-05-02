Springtime recipes with asparagus

Cheesy Springtime Ravioli with Asparagus, Bacon, and Tomatoes

Ingredients

1 -20 oz. package cheese ravioli

2 tbsp. butter

6 slices bacon, chopped

1 shallot, sliced thin

1 lb.  asparagus, ends trimmed and chopped

1-  10 oz. package cherry tomatoes, halved

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

¼ c. fresh basil, chopped

½ bunch parsley, chopped

1/3 c. parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Cook the ravioli to package directions, toss in a little oil and set aside.
  2. Cook the bacon in a large saute pan until crisp. Remove the bacon from the pan and set aside on a paper towel to drain.
  3. Remove excess bacon fat from the pan. Add the butter to the pan and add the shallot and asparagus and cook 4 to 5 minutes.  Add the tomato  and garlic and cook another 2 or 3 minutes, than add the balsamic vinegar.  Toss in the cooked ravioli and mix to combine.
  4. Stir in the basil, parmesan cheese, and parsley. Toss  and serve warm sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Asparagus and Brie Puff Pastry with Lemon Honey

Ingredients

1 to 2 lbs.  asparagus, ends trimmed

1 tbsp. oil

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

2 sheets puff pastry, thawed

8 oz. brie cheese, cut into 8 slices

1 egg, beaten

For the Lemon Honey:

¼ c. honey

2 tbsp. butter

the juice and zest of 1 lemon

Directions

  1. Preheat an oven to 375 and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Toss the asparagus with a little salt and pepper.
  3. On a slightly floured surface, roll out the puff pastry to about ¼ inch thick and in an even rectangle. Cut the pastry into 4 even pieces than repeat the process with the second sheet of pastry until you have 8 squares .  Place a slice of cheese followed by a handful of asparagus onto each piece of pastry.  Fold 2 opposing corners together to form a bundle, pinch the corners to seal.  Brush the pastry with the beaten egg.  Repeat the process with all 8 pieces of pastry.  Place the pastries on the baking sheet and bake 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.
  4. While the pastries cook, make the honey by combining the honey, butter, and juice and zest of  lemon in a small saucepan over medium-high heat.  Stir until the butter is melted.
  5. When the pastries are done, place on a plate or serving dish and drizzle over the lemon honey.
  6. Serve warm.
