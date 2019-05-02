Springtime recipes with asparagus

Cheesy Springtime Ravioli with Asparagus, Bacon, and Tomatoes
Ingredients
1 -20 oz. package cheese ravioli
2 tbsp. butter
6 slices bacon, chopped
1 shallot, sliced thin
1 lb. asparagus, ends trimmed and chopped
1- 10 oz. package cherry tomatoes, halved
1 tbsp. garlic, minced
1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
¼ c. fresh basil, chopped
½ bunch parsley, chopped
1/3 c. parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Cook the ravioli to package directions, toss in a little oil and set aside.
- Cook the bacon in a large saute pan until crisp. Remove the bacon from the pan and set aside on a paper towel to drain.
- Remove excess bacon fat from the pan. Add the butter to the pan and add the shallot and asparagus and cook 4 to 5 minutes. Add the tomato and garlic and cook another 2 or 3 minutes, than add the balsamic vinegar. Toss in the cooked ravioli and mix to combine.
- Stir in the basil, parmesan cheese, and parsley. Toss and serve warm sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Asparagus and Brie Puff Pastry with Lemon Honey
Ingredients
1 to 2 lbs. asparagus, ends trimmed
1 tbsp. oil
Kosher salt and pepper to taste
2 sheets puff pastry, thawed
8 oz. brie cheese, cut into 8 slices
1 egg, beaten
For the Lemon Honey:
¼ c. honey
2 tbsp. butter
the juice and zest of 1 lemon
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 375 and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Toss the asparagus with a little salt and pepper.
- On a slightly floured surface, roll out the puff pastry to about ¼ inch thick and in an even rectangle. Cut the pastry into 4 even pieces than repeat the process with the second sheet of pastry until you have 8 squares . Place a slice of cheese followed by a handful of asparagus onto each piece of pastry. Fold 2 opposing corners together to form a bundle, pinch the corners to seal. Brush the pastry with the beaten egg. Repeat the process with all 8 pieces of pastry. Place the pastries on the baking sheet and bake 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.
- While the pastries cook, make the honey by combining the honey, butter, and juice and zest of lemon in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir until the butter is melted.
- When the pastries are done, place on a plate or serving dish and drizzle over the lemon honey.
- Serve warm.