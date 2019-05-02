× SkyWest, American to add direct flights from St. George to DFW

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The St. George Regional Airport will be adding direct flights from the airport to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport through SkyWest and American Airlines, the city of St. George announced at its city council meeting Thursday.

“We are thrilled to see SkyWest offer another destination through St. George Regional,” said city manager Adam Lenhard. “The fact our airport is getting direct service to Dallas-Fort Worth is an indicator that our local economy is strong, which creates more demand for air travel to and from St. George.”

Mayor Jon Pike said, “The addition of this flight serves as a catalyst for the great momentum we are sure to see come late September when we re-open.”

St. George Regional Airport will close to all fixed-wing aircraft on May 29 to repair the runway, according to its website. Helicopters can still operate in-and-out of the airport during the closure.

The repair will help prevent moisture from reaching the ground under the runway and 5,400 feet of the runway will be excavated to a depth of 17 feet to remove blue clay.

The Utah Geological Survey said blue clay is a weak rock mainly composed of petrified forest member that swells quickly and moves easily when wet.

During the closure, the parking lot will be resurfaced and repainted.

The airport is scheduled to reopen Sept. 26.

The website also said SkyWest and Delta could move flights heading to Salt Lake City to Cedar City.