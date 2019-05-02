Salt Lake Magazine spotlights 4 ways to celebrate Spring in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just in time for the 150th anniversary of the Golden Spike in Utah, Salt Lake Magazine presents its "New West - Old West;" a special edition that looks back at Utah's History and takes a peek into its future.

Salt Lake Magazine assistant editor Jen Hill is here today to talk about some fun things to do as Spring springs in Utah.

1. Stargazing. Celebrate Utah's starry skies with the ​18th Annual Astronomy Festival at Bryce Canyon​. Bryce is a designated Dark Sky park and each year welcomes amateur astronomers and star-gazers to see just how many stars there are.

2. Skin care for Spring​. We live in a desert, here are some tips for how to keep your skin luscious for summer.

3. 150 Years Ago this month the United States was connected with the driving of the Golden Spike​ at Promontory Point. We show you how you can join in the celebration and lay out the history of this important moment.

4. It's also time for the ​Great Salt Lake Bird Festival ​this May 16 - 20, 2019. Go see millions of birds on their way home who make a stop on the Great Salt Lake's shores.

