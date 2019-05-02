× Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after she was struck by a car while crossing a street in Taylorsville Thursday morning.

Dispatchers state the crash occurred at 5619 South 3200 West and Fox 13 News first heard about the crash around 7:30 a.m.

Sgt. Melody Gray of Unified Police said a 65-year-old woman was crossing the street diagonally and was not in a crosswalk when she was hit by a car.

The woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Dispatchers initially stated the woman was seriously injured before police corrected those details.

