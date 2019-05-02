× Man won’t go to prison after keeping teen girl in captivity for more than a year

A horrific case out of Georgia continues a recent pattern of men guilty of sex crimes walking away with little to no time in prison.

The Washington Post reports on the April 25 sentencing of Michael Wysolovski, 33, who pleaded guilty to first-degree cruelty to children caused by “excessive physical pain during sexual intercourse” and interstate interference with custody, after keeping a teen captive for over a year.

The girl first met Wysolovski when she was 15 in an online anorexia forum. In May 2016, when she turned 16, Georgia’s age of consent, she ran away from home to meet up and live with him, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Even though they initially engaged in a “consensual non-consensual” BDSM (bondage, domination, submission, masochism) relationship, it soon veered into the abusive, with Wysolovski forcing her into sex, keeping her in a dog cage, and limiting what she ate.

The girl was rescued at age 17 after contact with a woman online who then contacted authorities. When found, she was reportedly malnourished, suffering from ringworm, and plagued with back problems from the cage.

At the hearing, the victim said she has attempted suicide three times since her rescue.

WSOC reports that although he faced up to 25 years in prison, he instead received a 10-year sentence, with credit for eight months already served; the rest of his sentence will be spent on probation. Wysolovski’s attorney stipulated that any plea deal could not include prison time, and the victim and her family wanted to avoid a trial.

Wysolovski also has to register as a sex offender.

Gwinnett County Assistant DA Michael DeTardo told the court rape and aggravated sodomy charges had been mulled but were dropped as they would’ve been hard to prove.

