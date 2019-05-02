How to cash in on Free Comic Book Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

May 4, 2019 is Free Comic Book Day, so we are asking Charles Prows with The Nerd Store how we can cash in!

Here's what he shared with us:

The Nerd Store in West Valley is one of the thousands of comic book shops around the world celebrating the largest event in the comic book industry on Saturday, May 4, 2019: Free Comic Book Day (FCBD)! Each year, thousands of participating stores give away over five million comic books to millions of fans to introduce them to the wonders of comics.

This is the fifth year The Nerd Store will celebrate FCBD, offering the community a fun, family-oriented event where everyone can find a comic they`ll enjoy.

Regular updates, information about comic books, and a list of participating publishers and their free comics are all online at www.freecomicbookday.com.

Free Comic Book Day kicks off at 10 am and runs until 9 pm at The Nerd Store at The Valley Fair Mall. Call (801) 964-4776, visit nerdstoreutah.com, or follow facebook.com/nerdstoreut for more information.

ABOUT FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: Celebrating its 18th year, Free Comic Book Day is the comic book specialty market`s annual event where participating comic book shops across North America and around the world give away comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes into their comic shops. The event is held the first Saturday in May and is the perfect opportunity to introduce friends and family to the many worlds of wonder available at local comic book shops. From super-heroes to slice-of-life to action/adventure and beyond, Free Comic Book Day has a comic book for everyone!