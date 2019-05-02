Demonstration held in opposition of inland port

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — In Salt Lake City Wednesday, a demonstration was held to stop the inland port project.

Environmental and community groups say the project threatens the wetlands near the Great Salt Lake and will bring increased pollution to the entire valley.

"Our concern is that this area will develop in a way that will harm our quality of life, will harm bird habitat, wildlife habitat, cause traffic congestion and problems for neighboring communities," said Deeda Seed, a spokeswoman for the Center for Biological Diversity.

FOX 13 has been examining at what an inland port could look like. Thursday on News at Nine, we'll bring you a special report from Kansas where they have an inland port. We'll talk to boosters and critics of the massive project.