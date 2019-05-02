× Good Samaritans administer CPR after truck driver suffers ‘medical incident’ in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A semi-trailer driver suffered a “medical incident” on I-15 in South Salt Lake Thursday afternoon, and some good Samaritans stopped to help him until EMTs could arrive.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, it happened on southbound I-15 near milepost 304, which is close to 2700 S.

A tweet from the Utah Highway Patrol said the semi-trailer, which was hauling gravel, went up on the right side barrier of the interstate.

“Citizens pulled [the driver] out of the semi and began CPR until EMTs arrived,” UHP’s tweet said.

The incident forced Utah Highway Patrol officials to close at least two of the rightmost lanes.

The Utah Department of Transportation expects the scene to be cleared by 1:45 p.m.