Ceremony honors officers killed in the line of duty as three names added to Utah’s memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Members of Utah’s law enforcement community gathered Thursday to add three names to a memorial for officers killed in the line of duty.

Representatives from law enforcement agencies all across Utah take part in this memorial every year.

They hope each year passes without new names to add to the memorial, but this year there are three.

Master Officer Joe Shinners was shot to death back in January while trying to arrest a wanted fugitive in Orem.

Provo Police Chief Rich Ferguson knows what his officers and their families go through and also the camaraderie that’s displayed when a cops make the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

"The camaraderie is what lifts you, and, Joe Shinners, David Romrell—young men who had their entire lives in front of them, and you know their families now have to figure out how to put the pieces back together, and that's why we do things: because we want them to know they're not alone" he said.

Shinners’ name will be added to the memorial, along with Officer David Romrell of South Salt Lake Police, who was run over and killed by a suspect fleeing from police.

Brigham City Assistant Police Chief Dennis Vincent will also be added to the memorial. Vincent died following surgery after he collapsed during a physical fitness test.

Chief Ferguson said despite this recent loss of lives, he hopes young people continue to pursue what he calls a noble career in law-enforcement. He also hopes that there will be no new names added to the memorial next year.