Beef and Spring Vegetable Skillet

2 cups pasta, any shape

1 lb. ground beef

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 lb. asparagus, trimmed, cut into 1” pieces

2 small yellow squash, chopped

2 small zucchini, chopped

1 bell pepper, seeded, chopped

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes

1 (14-1/2 ounces) can beef broth

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, shredded

6-8 large basil leaves, torn

Salt and Pepper, to taste

 

Cook pasta according to package directions. Set aside.

 

In a Dutch oven or small soup pot over medium high heat, cook beef, while breaking into crumbles, for 8-10 minutes or until browned with salt and pepper. Drain; remove from pot. In the same pot over medium heat, add olive oil. Saute asparagus, squash, zucchini and bell pepper with thyme, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper for 5-6 minutes. Add broth and ground beef back to pan. Bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer for 3-4 minutes. Add parmesan and basil. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council

