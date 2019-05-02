Ask Ann Cannon: Bitter-mama drama, late to the alter, and making peace with mid-life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ann Cannon is the Salt Lake Tribune columnist for "Ask Ann Cannon." Today, she stopped by to answer the following viewer questions:

When I had a baby, I expected my mother to be a doting grandmother. Well, besides sending a Christmas present, she is not involved at all in my son's life. I feel pretty bitter about it. Should I confront her, or silently forgive her?

My girlfriend and I have been dating for 6 years. Whenever I talk about marriage, she changes the subject. I really want to settle down and have children, but she is perfectly happy as a non-married couple. Should I give her an ultimatum?

As I approach 50, I realize there are some goals I'm realizing that I'll never achieve. How do I make peace with where and who I am right now?

My husband suffers from undiagnosed man-orexia. He is always putting his body down. I give him so many genuine compliments, but he doesn't believe me. I don't care how his body looks; I find him incredibly handsome. Our intimacy has suffered because of his lack of confidence. I have bought him personal trainer sessions and I always stock healthy food, but ultimately he sticks to a sedentary lifestyle. So I'm at a loss. How do I get my man's confidence back?

