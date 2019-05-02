× Accused shoplifter in critical condition after confrontation with employees, witnesses

SALT LAKE CITY – A man in his 20s accused of shoplifting at an Ace Hardware Store is in critical, unstable condition after two employees and two witnesses tackled him in the store parking lot just after 7 p.m. Thursday, police said.

According to Salt Lake City Police, the five people were struggling with one another when police arrived at the store, which is near 400 South and 600 East.

The suspect was not breathing and was taken to a local hospital.

In a tweet, SLCPD called the incident an officer-involved critical incident and Unified Police is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.