Utah couple builds out Sprinter van, inspiring us to ‘take the time now’

Today we were introduced to Utah couple Rob and Jennifer Kendall, who operate the YouTube channel, "Take the Time Now."

Here's their story:

When Jen's healthy active older brother was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, terminal brain cancer, our lives changed in an instant. Taking the Time Now to travel in our Sprinter van instead of waiting for retirement was our main priority.

We want to show and tell the convenience of the Sprinter Van life and that it is possible to travel before retirement. We can hop into the Sprinter Van and travel 2 hours in any direction and arrive in Paradise or even travel 10 minutes up the road to Mueller Park canyon.

Take the Time Now is a YouTube channel that celebrates family, adventure and health. Follow Jennifer and Rob as the explore the world around them while they reflect on their 40 year marriage, how they raised 5 spirited children and the love of their 10 perfect grandchildren. Along the way the channel will have travel reviews/advice, gear reviews and of course how they have survived navigating the road of addiction and mental illness in their family.

More about Rob and Jennifer:

Rob and Jennifer had an unexpected blessing when they were 16 and 17 years old when they discovered they would be parents. Still both attending West High School in SLC, they made the choice to get married and start a life together. The road they chose was never easy but damn was it worth it. They raised 5 spirited children this put them on a rocky road of navigating addiction and mental illness.

Rob has 8 years of sobriety and knows that his active lifestyle of mountain biking has helped him on his recovery journey.

Jennifer was in and out of the workforce as she raised the children this caused her internal conflict of worth as a mother. She is Taking the Time Now to explore her own personal growth as a human. Traveling in the Sprinter Van has allowed her to connect to nature and meditate using the energy codes.

Jennifer and Rob were able to beat the odds of divorce by continually focusing on their marriage and making it their first priority. Even after 40 years they continue to show their children that putting work into your marriage is the most important thing you can do for your family. The Sprinter van life has allowed them to take their marriage to a whole new level as they explore the beauty of the earth.