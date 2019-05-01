Tom Yum Fried Rice with District Thai Lao

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gee Sitivong, owner of District Thai Lao, stopped by to show us how to make Seafood Tom Yum Fried Rice.

He says it's the "flavor of Tom Yum soup concentrated into fried rice form. It has a fresh blend of lemongrass, chili, lime leaves, lime juice; spicy-hot taste."

Find out more by visiting districtthailao.com or emailing districtthaiut@gmail.com. You can also call 801-225-5499.

Recipe:

1 Tbsp. of each Tom Yum paste

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. oyster sauce

1 Tbsp. sugar

To taste:

Chili peppers

Yellow onions

Garlic (2 finely chopped cloves works best)

Lime leaf in fine strips (2 pinches)

Lemon grass (2 pinches diced)

Grape tomatoes

Put oil in pain and cook your meat, and rice and then combine the other ingredients.