Spring storm brings rain, lake effect snow to parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY -- A storm is moving out of Utah Wednesday but rain and lake effect snow showers may linger through the morning commute.

Rain showers will also continue across southern Utah through midday.

While the precipitation is on its way out, temperatures should be much cooler Wednesday than in recent days. That will give way to warmer, sunny weather in the next few days and temperatures will be well above average by the end of the weekend.

More wet weather could arrive by early next week.

