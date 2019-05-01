× Police say Provo man booked for attempted murder choked girlfriend, threw her down stairs

PROVO, Utah — A Provo man has been booked on charges of assault, kidnapping and attempted murder—all with enhancements for domestic violence.

Booking records indicate Luke John Battiloro was arrested for an incident at a home in Provo on Monday.

Police state the man’s girlfriend had sent a relative a text and photos thsat indicated her boyfriend had thrown her down the stairs and otherwise abused her.

The woman also told the relative Battiloro would not let her leave her room.

Officers responded to the home and observed a juvenile female inside, but later learned her father, Battiloro, had ordered her not to answer the door.

Police ultimately entered the residence and the victim was found to have numerous injuries. She told police the man had gotten angry with her and thrown her against a wall, putting two large holes in the sheet rock.

She said he also choked her and then threw her down the stairs leading to the basement. The woman said she lost consciousness during the attack.

At one point police had contacted the victim by phone, but she lied to officers about her location as the suspect sat next to her and ordered her to do so. The woman also told police the man had faked a heart attack and used other means of manipulation to control her behavior.

Battiloro was booked into jail on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and criminal mischief. All four charges carry enhancements for domestic violence.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.