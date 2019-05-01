× Nine arrested after drug distribution investigation in Vernal area

VERNAL, Utah — Members of the Uintah Basin Narcotic Strike Force have arrested nine people in connection with a months-long drug distribution investigation in the Vernal area.

According to a statement from Vernal Police, those arrested were Donna McLean, Lewis Rivas, Lyle Shane Karren, Shaun McMickell, William Beseler, Nicole Thullen, Harley Harlan, Bryan Black and Melissa Price. The investigation also resulted in the arrest of Casey Neves, who was booked into jail on multiple warrants and for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

In addition to the charges from the drug distribution investigation, Thullen was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Karren was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, along with child endangerment.

“Numerous additional individuals are being sought as the result of drug distribution,” Vernal PD’s statement said.

The Uintah Basin Narcotic Strike Force is made of law enforcement officials from the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, the Roosevelt City Police Department, the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office, the Vernal City Police Department and the Naples City Police Department.

The Strike Force urges anyone who suspects illegal drug activity to call (435) 789-8888.