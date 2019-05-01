Murray charter school considers closing its doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah – The governing board of a Murray charter school may decide Wednesday whether and when to close their doors.

The Executive Director of the American International School of Utah sent a letter Tuesday with details about the possible closure.

The letter states school leaders met to discuss issues at the school but the letter did not disclose specific details about those issues.

School officials state they have the best interests of the students, families and staff at heart.

There will be a meeting to solicit input from the community at the school at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the music room. The board will meet at 8 p.m. to continue that discussion.

The school is located at 4998 South Galleria Drive in Murray.