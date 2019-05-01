Dry-brushing is a trend that anyone can do, with these simple steps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jennifer Williamson with Olio Skin stopped by to show us how to dry-brush, and what benefits it has for our health.

She showed us the ritual of dry-brushing our skin for purification, removal of dead skin cells and detox. She said dry-brushing is great for dry, itchy skin. Here in Utah where there is hard water, our skin gets a mineral build up on it which makes it difficult for our moisturizer to work deeply. Maybe some people will feel their skin and be reminded to get dry-brushing!

Jennifer said dry-brushing can be done daily, preferably in the morning. Stand in your bath or shower, then gently brush skin in an upward motion, toward the heart, starting at the feet and hands and brushing upwards. Avoid delicate skin on the face, neck and chest areas. After brushing, bathe or shower as usual, then use Olio's all-natural, plant-based Face & Body Oil to moisturize. Keep your dry brush in a cool, dry place, away from the shower or bath. Once a week, rinse your brush with cool water and hang to dry.

Find out more and get your dry-brushing kit by visiting olioskin.com.