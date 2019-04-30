Your kids learn swimming safety with Goldfish Swim School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Budah checked out Goldfish Swim School in South Jordan.

They believe that when kids are having a great time in the water, they'll not only learn to swim, but will also learn important life skills in the process.

The lessons are crafted by parents to work with busy schedules.

And, safety is always top priority. We're almost into May which means outdoor pools will be opening up around Memorial Day. Utah also has a lot of year-round indoor pools. May is also Water Safety Awareness Month.

Budah asked Mr. Clay, General Manager of Goldfish, for some safety tips. He recommends having a "water guardian" at all time. One person who's only job is to watch the water. Clay suggests having a ribbon or badge to hold on to -- and if that guardian needs to leave, it will be passed on to another guardian. That ensures someone is always watching. He also suggests to get kids in swimming lessons early, learning to swim when they're young will help them be more confident about themselves in the water.

Goldfish is doing something called "Float it Forward"... they're partnering with the USA Swim Foundation to raise money to pay it forward to kids who can't afford lessons. No donation is too small - they accept 50 cents or 1.00 and even offer quarter candy donations at the their swimming pool. Company-wide they're hoping to raise $1 million!

For more information or to register for lessons, call 801-997-9831 or visit goldfishswimschool.com.