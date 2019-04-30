Wet weather will test flood prevention projects in Weber County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBER COUNTY, Utah -- Millions of dollars worth of flood prevention projects in Weber County are being put through their first major tests.

Runoff from the snowy winter and the long wet spring will determine if the projects, like one that diverts water from the Weber River south to Layton and north to Willard Bay, are worth the money.

Even with the new infrastructure, farmers downstream are worried.

"We are all a little bit scared to plant right now," farmer Ron Gibson said.

He's at risk of losing a couple hundred thousand dollars if the water reaches his 60 acres of onions.

"It’s a significant investment that we’ve already made, to get those in," Gibson said. "It would all be lost."

Weber County is doing what it can to prevent that.

The new diverter and other projects, constructed after damaging floods along the Weber River back in 2011, appear to be managing the runoff so far.

“It is chuck full, but it’s below flood stage," Weber County Commissioner Scott Jenkins said. "That is of course, what we are hoping.”

The county's projects are highlighted in a new video published on Facebook.

It's reassuring to homeowners and farmers alike.

"The improvements that have been made have and will help us tremendously in the future," Gibson said.