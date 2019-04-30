Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing mom

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who left her family’s campsite Sunday night and didn’t return.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Sarah Frances Cox (Yasuda) was camping with her husband and son in the Little Creek Mountain area, southwest of the town of Apple Valley.

Cox (Yasuda) was reported to have left the campsite on foot, and was possibly headed toward Hurricane. When she failed to return by Monday, her husband reported her as missing.

She was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 190 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, with a black colored hoodie and hiking boots.

Sheriff’s deputies and volunteers with Washington County Search & Rescue have searched the area, but had to terminate their search early on Monday evening due to thunderstorms. The search for her resumed Tuesday. A Utah Highway Patrol Aero Bureau helicopter has also been dispatched to assist in the search.

Anyone with information on Cox (Yasuda)’s whereabouts is urged to call 435-634-5730.