SANDY, Utah -- The Utah Royals FC is undefeated in the early days of the National Women's Soccer League, but some of the best players will soon be unavailable to play.

Stars Christen Press, Kelly O'Hara and Becky Sauerbrunn will leave soon to train with the US Women's National Team to prepare for the World Cup.

Royals defender Katie Bowen will also leave soon for World Cup practice.

She's been invited to her third World Cup with the New Zealand National Team.