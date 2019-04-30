Truck full of asphalt catches fire in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A vehicle fire forced South Davis Metro Fire officials to close part of Main St. in North Salt Lake Tuesday morning.

Chief Jeff Bassett of SDMFA said the fire occurred shortly after 9:30 at a self-storage facility at 1055 N Main St.

The vehicle involved in the fire was an asphalt truck, which was at the scene for parking lot repairs. According to Bassett, all of the asphalt in the truck caught on fire.

FOX 13 viewer Emmanuel Chavez captured video of the asphalt truck fire, and some popping noises can be heard in the footage. Bassett said those noises were likely caused by the truck’s tires exploding but noted there were also some gas cans and propane tanks in the back of the vehicle.

According to Bassett, no one was injured in the fire, and a nearby gas station was not threatened.

The South Davis Metro Fire Department tweeted that Main St. was closed between 1025 N and 1100 shortly after 10 a.m. The street reopened shortly after 11 a.m.

