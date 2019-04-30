South Jordan police patrolling busy street after reports that cars were not stopping for school children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah -- Every school day, hundreds of students cross the busy South Jordan Parkway on their way to and from school.

There have been complaints about cars going too fast, but on Monday police received some calls that was very concerning.

Several motorists called to say they had stopped to let a group of kids cross the street, but that other motorists had not stopped.

Police were out Tuesday making sure cars were going the speed limit and stopping for people to cross.

If cars are stopped at a crosswalk, other drivers are required to stop, even if they don't see any pedestrians.

"It's only a 35 miles per hour road but people are traveling at high speeds," Sgt. Sam Winkler with the South Jordan Police Department said. "They're not stopping for those pedestrians and we're getting pedestrians that are almost hit by vehicles."

Even if a pedestrian is crossing where there's not a crosswalk, the law and common sense dictates that the pedestrian has the right of way.

There are a lot of crosswalks in that area and the city is working to increase signage in the area.

Police will also be in the area, and others like it, making sure school children can safely walk to school.