Three people shot on campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte

At least three people were shot Tuesday and one person was in custody after an incident on the campus of the the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to a city official.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are assisting university police in the case.

The university, which has 30,000 students, tweeted: “Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage.”