Scholarships named for fallen officers awarded to children of officers

SALT LAKE CITY  -- The Utah 1033 Foundation gave nine scholarships to nine students on Tuesday, all children of Utah law enforcement officers.

Why nine?

Because since the Foundation began it’s work in 2011, nine officers have died in the line of duty in Utah.

Among them, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Aaron Beesley, who died falling from a cliff after rescuing two stranded hikers on Mount Olympus in Salt Lake County.

“He jumped from the skid of the helicopter onto the mountain and got the hikers into the helicopter," Beesley’s father Robert Beesley said. " He went to pick up his medical bag and fell about a hundred feet."

In the video above, see Robert Beesley meet Madison Berg, the student who received the $2,500 award named for his son.

