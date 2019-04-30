Ranch Burger recipe from Cayt’s Meats and Meals

When Caytlin McCleery fires up the grill, you know it's going to be good!

She made Ranch Burgers today and the best part -- it's easy enough with just three ingredients,  but the combination makes flavors pop!

Ingredients:
1 lb of 80/20 blend ground beef
1 dry packet of Ranch Dip mix
1 egg

Blend these together wither with a spoon or glove up and blend together. Form into 1/3 lb patties. Set on grate and smoke for an hour at 225°. Increase temp to 400° until Internal temperature reaches 160°.

Dress up your bun with whatever you desire especially thick cut bacon and enjoy!!

You can find more from Cayt on Facebook: Cayt's Meats and Meals.

