One dead after head-on crash involving two semis; US 6 closed in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed in a head-on crash involving two semi trucks on US 6 in Emery County Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. on US 6 near mile post 279, between Price and Green River.

Utah Highway Patrol states a westbound semi crossed the center line of the highway and collided with an eastbound semi. The driver of the westbound vehicle was killed.

One of the vehicles involved appears to be a FedEx truck.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and was taken to a hospital. A co driver in that vehicle was not injured.

US 6 was closed in both directions in the vicinity.