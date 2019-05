Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- Lightning struck a tree in the front yard of West Jordan home Tuesday afternoon.

Mick Roberg was on a bed watching TV when the bolt hit.

"It just seemed like the whole wall exploded," Roberg said. "Just a loud boom and bright light."

The strike sent shards of glass and wood through the window.

"I feel lucky, that curtain saved me," Roberg said laughing.

Roberg said he had planned to cut down the tree.

The home suffered some damage, but nothing major.