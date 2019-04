Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just as you would use accessories to enhance your wardrobe, you can accessorize your home for spring and summer.

Stylist Alicia Richmond stopped by with some of her favorite home accessories for 2019.

She showed off some of the latest trends in home decor.

And, even demonstrated how to set up for summer dinner parties.

All of the items she showed off can be found at Macy's.

And, you can find more from Alicia at chiconashoestring.com.