Brianne Altice, former Utah teacher convicted of sexually abusing students, granted parole

DRAPER, Utah — A former high school teacher convicted of sexually abusing three students has been granted parole.

Brianne Altice has been granted parole and will be released from prison September 10.

Altice was denied parole in January of 2017. She was convicted on three counts of sex abuse.

The sexual abuse involved three boys ages 16, 17 and 17.

In November of last year Altice sought the dismissal of a lawsuit against her and the Davis School District.

