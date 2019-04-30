Eyemart Express is opening its first store in Riverdale, Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You are invited to a grand opening event at the brand new Eyemart Express in Riverdale. It's happening on Saturday, May 4 from 10am to 4pm at 4115 South Riverdale Road. There will be prizes and a big giveaway that families won't want to miss! The first 25 families at the event will receive a voucher for one free pair of kid's glasses.

Eyemart Express is a leading optical retailer with more than 29 years of experience of providing quality and affordable prescription eyewear to customers. Busy families will appreciate that Eyemart Express offers the fastest production of glasses in the industry - 90 percent of glasses purchased are delivered on the same day.

As part of the grand opening celebration, customers can save even more on existing affordable prices at the new store through May 4, 2019. You can get two pairs of single vision glasses for $19 or two pairs of glasses with progressive lenses for $68.

There are more than 2,000 quality and affordable frame options to select from in a variety of brands including Fendi, Calvin Klein, Ray-Bay, and Columbia.

For more information please visit: eyemartexpress.com or find them on social media @eyemartexpress.