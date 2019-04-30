Celebrate ‘May the 4th Be With You’ at Clark Planetarium

Saturday is May 4th, which may be best known as "May the 4th Be With You".
Lindsie Smith, Associate Director, says Clark Planetarium has a full day of activities planned for you. There will be $4 movies all day long. You'll see Cosplay characters, and there's a costume contest at 4:00 p.m. for guests.
Be sure to take part in the Augmented Reality photo experience -- that's where people can take photos with a character or wearing a mask of a character.
You'll also have fun playing around with droid remote control activities.
There is another big event coming up at Clark Planetarium as well - that's Astronomy Day on Saturday, May 11. There will be a Daytime Star Party in The Gateway from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. which includes viewing of the sun.
The Aquariid Meteor Shower peek is from May 5 to 6.
And On May 25th, the Expedition Reef opens in the Hansen Dome Theater. The movie talks about coral and why it's so important.
You can find more information at slco.org/clark-planetarium.