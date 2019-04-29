You can now choose “Beyond Tacos” at Del Taco

Del Taco is the first and only national Mexican fast food restaurant to offer plant-based Beyond Meat taco options.  They're made with Del Taco's signature seasoning blend for the same great taste that fans know and love.

They're packed with 100 percent plant-based proteins and include:

• Beyond Avocado Taco (vegan): Seasoned Beyond Meat plant-based crumbles, hand-sliced avocado, crisp lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes in a crunchy shell.
• Beyond Taco (vegetarian): Seasoned Beyond Meat plant-based crumbles, hand-grated cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes in a crunchy shell.
• Beyond Meat is also being offered as a substitute for any protein in existing Del Taco menu items, such as burritos, nachos and fries.

To learn more, visit deltaco.com/beyond.

