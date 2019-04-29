You can now choose “Beyond Tacos” at Del Taco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Del Taco is the first and only national Mexican fast food restaurant to offer plant-based Beyond Meat taco options. They're made with Del Taco's signature seasoning blend for the same great taste that fans know and love.

They're packed with 100 percent plant-based proteins and include:

• Beyond Avocado Taco (vegan): Seasoned Beyond Meat plant-based crumbles, hand-sliced avocado, crisp lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes in a crunchy shell.

• Beyond Taco (vegetarian): Seasoned Beyond Meat plant-based crumbles, hand-grated cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes in a crunchy shell.

• Beyond Meat is also being offered as a substitute for any protein in existing Del Taco menu items, such as burritos, nachos and fries.

To learn more, visit deltaco.com/beyond.