Teach your kids to read, even before they start school

'Dash Into Learning' is a series of early phonics reading books and a full early reading program that uses traditional phonics methods, engaging stories, beautiful stories and diverse characters children love. Each set has 10 books, and each book has a mini-lesson in the front of the book that teaches the child exactly what they need to know in order to read the book with confidence.

Utah Mom and Author Amelia Murdock created and self-published the books last year and says she's been blown away at the response. She sold more than 30,000 books last year to families and schools all over the world.

She just opened up pre-orders for Set 2! It will be shipped out in August and it picks up right where Set 1 stopped. There are also fun activity packs that go with each book that has games, crafts, coloring and puppets for children to practice their reading even more.

You can find more at dashintolearning.com.