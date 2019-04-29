× Sterling Van Wagenen, co-founder of Sundance Film Festival, charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Sterling Van Wagenen, award winning film producer and director and co-founder of the Sundance Film Festival, has been charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first degree felony.

According to a probable cause statement, Van Wagenen, touched a girl inappropriately on two occasions between 2013 and 2015 when the girl was between the ages of seven and nine.

The investigation began when Sandy police received a child abuse neglect report (CANR) from the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).

The girl, who is related to Van Wagenen, disclosed the inappropriate touching to her parents.

One of the incidents took place in American Fork and the other in West Jordan.

The 71-year-old Van Wagenen posted bail and was not held in jail.