STEM students get a sports-like signing day

SALT LAKE CITY -- Stand out math and science students don’t get the attention awarded quarterbacks and point guards, but a Monday event at Utah’s State Capitol aimed to change that.

Boeing sponsored the first annual STEM Signing Day and the Utah STEM Foundation organized much of the event.

Foundation director Allison Spencer explained the simple idea.

“We feel like they should be honored just like athletes,” Spencer said.

Danielle Valderrama was one of the students attending. She is a high school athlete, and she sounded as excited about her tour of the Salt Lake City Boeing plant as she might at a game.

“It was amazing," Valderrama said. "We got to look at the horizontal wing stabilizers on the end, and the vertical tail, and we got to see how they're made."

Valderrama is the daughter of immigrants and will be the first in her family to go to college. She plans to study aerospace engineering and political science.