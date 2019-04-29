Severe weather impacting much of southern and central Utah; watches and warnings issued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Severe weather hit many parts of southern and central Utah Monday evening.

Torrential rains pounded much of the area around St. George and other parts of Washington County.

There has also been lightning, hail and even snow at higher elevations.

The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings during the evening.

Flash flood watches over many parts of the state will remain in effect until midnight.

A flash flood warning is in place at Zion National Park until 10:30 p.m.