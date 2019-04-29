× Search and rescue crews help ‘amateur hikers’ out of Garfield Co. slot canyon

BOULDER, Utah — Several hikers are safe after search and rescue crews helped them get out of a slot canyon in Garfield County Sunday night.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, the seven hikers – ages 20 to 60 – were trapped in the Sandthrax slot canyon, on Bureau of Land Management land in the Leprechaun Canyon area.

“This slot canyon requires repelling and other difficult tasks and the individuals were amateur hikers and unprepared for this kind of hike,” a statement from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

One of the hikers became stuck in a narrow space in the canyon. Another of the hikers was able to get out of the canyon and find a ride to Hanksville to ask for help.

“The Search and Rescue from Garfield County, Wayne County and also the Department of Public Safety Helicopter were called out for this incident at around 9:00pm,” the statement said.

Search and rescue workers were able to free the trapped hiker, who was flown to a hospital in Moab for treatment of hypothermia and minor injuries.

“The helicopter then went back to the area to assist on getting the rest of the party out. No other injuries were reported,” the statement said.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office asks hikers to be familiar with the terrain they’re visiting, bring plenty of food and water and to be “over prepared for any situation that could arise.”