Ogden Police car involved in crash on Washington Boulevard

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden Police car was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Clint Christensen said the crash happened at Washington Boulevard and 20th Street around 4 p.m.

The driver of a Saturn that was traveling northbound on Washington Boulevard attempted to make a left-hand turn onto 20th street, and according to Lt. Christensen, turned right in front of the Ogden officer’s car which was southbound on Washington.

The police car hit the the right front side of the Saturn.

The driver of the Saturn admitted fault, Lt. Christensen said.