UPD officer injured in incident at South Hills Middle School in Riverton; all students safe

RIVERTON, Utah — A Unified Police school resource officer was injured in an altercation with a 21-year-old trespasser at a school in Riverton on Monday.
The incident happened at South Hills Middle School, 13508 S 4000 W.
Police said the officer confronted the trespasser around 2 p.m., and the trespasser immediately struck the officer in the head with a 2×2 piece of lumber several times.
The officer was able to use a stun gun to subdue the trespasser, who is now in custody.
The officer suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
A Jordan School District representative said the school was not on lockdown and all students are safe.
No further details were immediately available.
Watch FOX 13 for updates.