UPD officer injured in incident at South Hills Middle School in Riverton; all students safe

Posted 2:00 pm, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:05PM, April 29, 2019

RIVERTON, Utah — A Unified Police school resource officer was injured in an altercation with a 21-year-old trespasser at a school in Riverton on Monday.

The incident happened at South Hills Middle School, 13508 S 4000 W.

Police said the officer confronted the trespasser around 2 p.m., and the trespasser immediately struck the officer in the head with a 2×2 piece of lumber several times.

The officer was able to use a stun gun to subdue the trespasser, who is now in custody.

The officer suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

A Jordan School District representative said the school was not on lockdown and all students are safe.

No further details were immediately available.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.

