Next month you’ll be able to hack droids, translate languages and so much more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is opening at the Disneyland Resort on May 31, 2019! From May 31 - June 23, 2019 a no-cost reservation is required. From June 24th on, you'll need a "boarding pass". More details will be announced Thursday at 9am - so stay with Get Away Today for those!

Galaxy's Edge is 14-acres of entertainment including the Millennium Falcon, Smuggler's Run, incredible shopping and food options including Oga's Cantina. You'll be able to hack droids, translate languages and so much more!

Jennifer Dunyon, Executive Vice President of Get Away Today says NOW is the time to book for the popular travel time and you can save the most with packages from Get Away Today.

Get Away Today also has deals on other popular vacations too including Universal Orlando Resort, where a new rollercoaster is coming June 13.

Cruises are also very popular including on Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Disney.

Visit getawaytoday.com for all the deals and travel destinations.