National Guard confirms source of explosions heard in Salt Lake Valley Monday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah National Guard has identified the source of the booming and shaking that some people in the Salt Lake Valley experienced Monday.

FOX 13 received several inquiries about loud booms heard near the south end of the valley around 11:30 a.m.

“We’ve had many questions about the booms/shaking in the area. Tooele Army Depot has confirmed they carried out controlled detonations at their south range around 11a.m. this morning,” a tweet from the Utah National Guard said. “We can safely rule out Russia and extraterrestrial aliens as possible culprits.”

