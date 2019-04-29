‘How do I kill my boyfriend?’: Police say New York woman asked 911 dispatcher how to commit murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A New York woman is facing charges after reportedly calling 911 to ask how to kill her boyfriend, WKBW reported.

Zelda Cotton, 54, is charged with endangering the welfare of an elderly person and criminal possession of a weapon, according to WKBW.

Police said they responded to the home, where Cotton was swinging a leaf blower battery at her 76-year-old boyfriend. She reportedly said she had hit him with a VCR tape five times.

WKBW reported Cotton was intoxicated at the time of the attack, but her boyfriend was not injured.

