ComedySportz Utah is a 20-year-old comedy club on Center Street in Provo. They make everything up on the spot in front of a live audience.

They do comedy as a sport. There is a red team and a blue team who compete against each other every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and 9:30 for the audience.

If you'd like to be in the audience, visit: ComedySportzUtah.com.