Food Network winner makes Cuban Meat Pies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Adalberto Diaz, founder of Fillings & Emulsions now celebrating six years in business, stopped by to make his Cuban Meat Pies, that just made him a winner on Food Network's "Bake You Rich" show, featuring Buddy Valastro of "Cake Boss."

Diaz will be opening a new location of the bakery in the new SLC airport terminal!

Find Diaz' winning recipes at both of their stores and online at www.carlosbakery.com for shipping all over the USA. Find out more by visiting www.fillingsandemulsions.com, calling 385-229-4228, or emailing info@fillingsandemulsions.com.