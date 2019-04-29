× Colorado man found with 100 lbs. of marijuana and stolen gun in Spanish Fork, police say

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Colorado man was arrested in Spanish Fork Saturday after he was found with a large amount of marijuana and a stolen gun, according to police.

According to a probable cause statement, Christopher Page, 25, told a deputy he was in Spanish Fork to buy car parts.

The deputy told Bradley he smelled marijuana inside Page’s car, and Page gave the deputy permission to search the vehicle.

“I told him of my concern about the marijuana smell and he told me that I could check his car to make sure that the only thing he had in the car was a marijuana pipe but no marijuana,” the deputy wrote.

According to the statement, the deputy found approximately 100 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags.

The deputy also found a handgun “that was loaded and ready to fire. The gun returned as stolen out of Oklahoma,” the probable cause statement said.

Page allegedly told the deputy he didn’t know the gun was stolen and he didn’t know what he was transporting in the vehicle.

He faces felony charges of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and theft by receiving stolen property. Page also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bail amount was set at $25,000.