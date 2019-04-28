West Valley Police investigating homicide after body found in restaurant parking lot

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police are investigating a homicide.

According to Public Information Officer Roxeanne Vainuku, officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired at the Overlook Point Apartment Complex at 4612 South 2930 West around 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers found nothing suspicious, but an officer checking a nearby business did.

The officer discovered the body of a man in the parking lot of the Hire’s restaurant at 2900 West 4700 South.

The man had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and there were spent bullet casings on the ground.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Jake Gengelbach.

Investigators have very little to go on in this case and are asking for information if anyone knows anything about this shooting.

Fox 13 has a crew on this story and will update it as new information becomes available.